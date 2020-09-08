Global  
 

England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19

England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19

England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19

Health minister Matt Hancock said limits on gatherings could last until Christmas.


Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Hancock: New restrictions will affect larger families [Video]

Hancock: New restrictions will affect larger families

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says new coronavirus restrictions will have animpact on larger families, after the Government announced it was introducing aban on groups bigger than six people meeting from Monday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces further restrictions to combat coronavirus in Bolton

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Covid-19 ‘remains a threat’ as he imposedfurther restrictions in Bolton. The rise in cases in the region is partly dueto socialising by people in their 20s and 30s – with a number of cases linkedto some pubs, he added.

Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions [Video]

Government expand Bolton lockdown restrictions

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in Bolton, which will see hospitality venues operate takeaway-only policies and non-household socialising banned. Mr Hancock stressed case increases in Bolton were partly down to young people socialising and not social distancing. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Hancock: Covid-19 testing shortfall down to laboratory delay [Video]

Hancock: Covid-19 testing shortfall down to laboratory delay

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clarified that a shortage in availability of Covid-19 testing is down to laboratory processing shortages and not a lack of capacity testing sites, after the head of the testing programme, Sarah-Jane Marsh, posted a series of tweets this morning apologising for delays. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

