Palm Beach County School Board to discuss restarting fall sports

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:31s - Published 1 day ago

This could be a game changer for student athletes who are eager to get back in action.

STUDENT ATHLETES COULD GET ABETTER IDEA WHEN THEY CAN GETBACK ON THE FIELD.

THE SCHOOLBOARD IS SET TO TALK ABOUT ATIMELINE FOR RESUMING SOMEHIGH SCHOOL SPORTS.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVESUSSKIND IS LIVE AT THEDISTRICT OFFICE WITH THATINFORMATION, ALL NEW THISMORNING.

STEPHTHIS WOULD BE A GAME CHANGERFOR THOSE FALL STUDENT ATHLETESWHO ARE EAGER TO GET BACK INACTION..

ESPECIALLY THESENIORS WHO ARE TRYING TO GETCOLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS.TODAY THE SCHOOL BOARD WILL BEDISCUSSING A PLAN TO PHASE INFALL SPORTS.

FOR EXAMPLE..VARSITY FOOTBALL WOULD BEGINWITH OUTDOOR CONDITIONING ONSEPTEMBER 21ST WITH GAMESBEGINNING OCTOBER 30.

GIRLSVOLLEYBALL WOULD ALSO STARTWITH OUTDOOR CONDITIONING ONTHE 21ST AND MATCHES OCTOBER26.

THERE ARE ALSO SIMILARGUIDELINES FOR RESTARTINGSWIMMING AND DIVING..BOWLING..

CROSS COUNTRY..

GOLFAND CHEERLEADING.

THIS WILLALL BE ON THE TABLE WHEN THEBOARD MEETS THIS AFTERNOON.ALSO A REMINDER TO PARENTS-TODAY IS THE DEADLINE TO LOGIN TO YOUR CHILDCHOOSE WHETHER THEY WILL GOBACK TO IN PERSON LEARNING ORSTAY IN DISTANCE LEARNING.REMEMBER YOU CAN CHANGE YOURDECISION AT A LATER TI