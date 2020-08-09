PSEA Closely Monitoring COVID As Schools Reopen
PSEA Closely Monitoring COVID As Schools Reopen
As schools begin to reopen, the Pennsylvania State Education Association is working closely with teachers, districts, and health officials to make sure that schools can remain open.
KDKA's John Shumway spoke with PSEA's Matt Edgell about the steps they are taking.
