Adhyayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar Speak On Aashram

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 24:42s
Actors Adhayayan Suman and Darshan Kumaar shed light on their experiences while shooting Aashram.

Adhyayan also talks about the time he was misconstrued when he talked about a bitter relationship he had with an actress.

He spoke on nepotism and asked why Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films don't cast him in any film.


