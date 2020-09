"Coach Reid" stops by Red Friday fundraiser Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:37s - Published 4 minutes ago "Coach Reid" stopped by McDonald's to support Red Friday flag sales. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ACTION NEWS ANCHORTAYLOR HEMNESS WHO ISLIVE AT A LEE'S SUMMITMCDONALDS WHERE 800FLAGS HAVE ALREADYBEEN SOLD.TAYLOR-- WHAT'S IT LIKEOUT THERE?THIS YEARS FLAGSCELEBRATE THE SUPERBOWL CHAMPIONS-THE FLAG COSTS 5-DOLLARS.YOU CAN PURCHASE THEMAT LOCAL MCDONALDSRESTAURANTS OR ONLINERIGHT NOW.ALL PROCEEDS WILLBENEFIT THE RONALDMCDONALD HOUSECHARITIES OF KANSASCITY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this