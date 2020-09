The Green Recovery: how Australia can close the recycling loop – video



Remember when you would take your TV to get repaired if it was broken? Now, most people just buy a new one. When a new phone comes out, we ditch the old one. Each time we do this we're eating into a.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 03:49 Published 2 hours ago

A pair of flying friends filmed themselves free falling from a cliff face hand in hand



A pair of flying friends filmed themselves free falling from a cliff face hand in hand. Josephine Eve, 28 and Niclas Strohmeier, 23 filmed themselves at BASE jumping hotspot Monte Brento, Italy. The.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:24 Published 2 hours ago