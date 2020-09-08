England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence

England limits gatherings to six people in order to curb spread of COVID-19



Health minister Matt Hancock said limits on gatherings could last until Christmas. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 05:23 Published 27 minutes ago

Gatherings of more than six to be banned



A ban on groups of more than six people gathering in England is being imposed by the Government after a rise in coronavirus cases Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:23 Published 3 hours ago