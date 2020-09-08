England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence
At least 2,460 new infections were reported on Tuesday - a sharp rise from levels of around 1,000 per day in August.
Gatherings of more than six people to be banned in EnglandSocial gatherings of more than six people will be illegal in England fromMonday as the Government seeks to curb the rise in coronavirus cases.