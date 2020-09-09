Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Today still looks rainy and breezy at times with chilly highs only in the upper-40s to mid-50s.
We may break the "record low high" temperature today.
Most of the rain should be moving out late tonight with chilly lows in the low-40s.
If we clear out the skies, some places may get even colder.
NW of the Fox Valley.....some frost is possible.
Thursday looks just a little better with some breaks of sun and highs in the low-60s.
With clear skies and light winds, more frost will be possible to the north.
Lows will once again be in the low-40s, with even colder temperatures to the north.
Friday looks okay with highs back into the upper-60s.