Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today still looks rainy and breezy at times with chilly highs only in the upper-40s to mid-50s.

We may break the "record low high" temperature today.

Most of the rain should be moving out late tonight with chilly lows in the low-40s.

If we clear out the skies, some places may get even colder.

NW of the Fox Valley.....some frost is possible.

Thursday looks just a little better with some breaks of sun and highs in the low-60s.

With clear skies and light winds, more frost will be possible to the north.

Lows will once again be in the low-40s, with even colder temperatures to the north.

Friday looks okay with highs back into the upper-60s.