When Did Brooke Shields Know She needed Life Insurance?

Actress Brooke Shields spoke to Business Insider about the first time she realized she needed life insurance.

Shields realized that life insurance was a necessity when she first found out that she was pregnant.

"I was getting married, having children, and becoming responsible for someone else." She said that realizing she had someone else to take care of convinced her that having life insurance was critical.


