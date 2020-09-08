Global  
 

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after one illness

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 38:04s
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after one illness

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial paused after one illness

The company confirmed a "potentially unexplained illness" involving the vaccine.

Story: https://wfts.tv/2FeZ09M


AstraZeneca British pharmaceutical company

Coronavirus updates: AstraZeneca halts vaccine trials; Trump accuses NC of politicizing pandemic; Honolulu extends stay-at-home order

 AstraZeneca puts vaccine trials on hold. Honolulu extends stay-at-home order. Trump accuses North Carolina of politicizing the pandemic. Latest COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsDNAZee NewsRTTNewsbizjournalsWales OnlineIndiaTimes


'No One Controls the Timeline': Ezekiel Emanuel Calls Out 'Foolhardy' Predictions About Vaccine Release Date After Pause in AstraZeneca Covid Trial

'No one controls the timeline': Ezekial Emanuel calls out 'foolhardy' predictions about vaccine...
Mediaite - Published

COVID-19 vaccine: Australia not worried about Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial pause

Australia is not worried about AstraZeneca Plc's decision to put on hold its COVID-19 vaccine trial,...
DNA - Published


Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News [Video]

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published
AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News [Video]

AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News

With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback. Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
Trial For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Put On Hold [Video]

Trial For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Put On Hold

The Phase III trial vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and being tested in Chicago, among other places, is being paused after someone had a serious side effect.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:25Published