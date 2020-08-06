Tom Hanks back in Australia after Covid-19 battle

Tom Hanks has returned to Australia to resume filming his new Elvis Presley biopic after he tested positive for Covid-19 Down Under in March.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Tom Hanks American actor and film producer Which Celebrities Got COVID-19?



A number of celebrities have contracted COVID-19. Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Actor Idris Elba. Basketball player Kevin Durant. Actor Daniel Dae Kim. Presenter Andy Cohen. Musician Jackson Browne. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970 Tom Hanks on World War II's 75th Anniversary Act III of the war — After the War — is now simply part of our daily reality, in America and globally, writes Tom Hanks.

NYTimes.com 1 week ago Tom Hanks Comes Close To Signing On For Pinocchio Remake



Deadline reports that Tom Hanks is now once again in talks to play Gepetto in Robert Zemeckis’ remake of Disney’s Pinocchio. Insiders say negotiations are very early. Gizmodo reports Hanks read the script and reached out to Zemeckis to let him know he wants to do the film. Disney has always longed for Hanks to play the Geppeto. They approached him years ago when Paul King was attached to direct. That deal was never made. Hanks and Zemeckis’ have a long standing working friendship. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published on January 1, 1970 Tom Hanks in early talks to play Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis' Pinnochio remake



Tom Hanks is set for yet another nice-guy role in Disney and director Robert Zemeckis’ live-action Pinocchio revamp. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970