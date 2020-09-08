Global  
 

Did You Feel It: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey

Did You Feel It: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey

Did You Feel It: 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Jersey

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning.


Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck in East Freehold, New Jersey, early Wednesday morning, the U.S....
New Jersey earthquake? 3.1-magnitude quake shakes people awake early Wednesday

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was confirmed to have struck in Freehold early Wednesday morning, waking...
3.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Monmouth County, New Jersey

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was near East Freehold, but people felt it in...
Earthquake In Monmouth County, New Jersey [Video]

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officer Shoots Armed Suspect In Wrist After Chase In Jersey City [Video]

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jersey City.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut Add Maryland To Travel Advisory List [Video]

