Thousands Of Firefighters Battling Wildfires In Western States

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Danya Bacchus reports three firefighters are in a Fresno, California hospital after battling the Dolan Fire.


In Addition To Fighting Megafires, Crews Consider COVID-19 Risks

As thousands of firefighters are deployed to major wildfires in California and other western states,...
NPR - Published


CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires [Video]

CA firefighters continue to battle wildfires

The smoke and bad air quality across the valley is due to the wildfires in California. 25 wildfires are burning across the state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:51Published
California Continues To Battle Record Breaking Wildfires [Video]

California Continues To Battle Record Breaking Wildfires

Elise Preston reports thousands of firefighters are battling nearly two dozen infernos.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:30Published
SF Chef Gets Non-Profit Funding to Supply Meals to Firefighters [Video]

SF Chef Gets Non-Profit Funding to Supply Meals to Firefighters

In an effort to thank fire crews battling the wildfires in northern California, the Gary Sinise Foundation is providing them with thousands of meals prepared by San Francisco's Big Jim's Barbecue. Don..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:52Published