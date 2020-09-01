Thousands Of Firefighters Battling Wildfires In Western States
Danya Bacchus reports three firefighters are in a Fresno, California hospital after battling the Dolan Fire.
CA firefighters continue to battle wildfiresThe smoke and bad air quality across the valley is due to the wildfires in California. 25 wildfires are burning across the state.
California Continues To Battle Record Breaking WildfiresElise Preston reports thousands of firefighters are battling nearly two dozen infernos.
SF Chef Gets Non-Profit Funding to Supply Meals to FirefightersIn an effort to thank fire crews battling the wildfires in northern California, the Gary Sinise Foundation is providing them with thousands of meals prepared by San Francisco's Big Jim's Barbecue. Don..