Afghan VP survives assassination attempt



A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman said. The attack killed at least six people. Olivia Chan reports.

Kabul bomb: Deadly blast targets Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh At least 10 people are killed in a blast in Kabul targeting former spy chief Amrullah Saleh.

Afghan VP Saleh unharmed in bomb attack in Kabul: Spokesman



At least two killed in roadside explosion targeting the convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, officials say.