Starmer and Johnson argue over Covid-19 testing

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was "not good governance". The criticism comes as new daily Covid-19 test figures hit their highest point since May and a lack of laboratory processing infrastructure saw people struggling to access testing slots across the country. Report by Jonesia.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia.
Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of "serial incompetence", highlighting 12 U-turns on policy relating to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Labour leader also expressed concern over the test, trace and isolate system which he argued was vital to progress against the disease.
Health Ministers from member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region participated in a session to discuss measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The 73rd Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia from September 9-10 was held virtually via video conferencing. While addressing the session WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis. He added that the WHO is committed to supporting all countries to reopen their societies. India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also attended the session via video conference. Watch the full video for more details.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says "years of austerity" have "hindered our ability to take on Covid" in poorer areas. Report by Jonesia.
At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is “tin eared” and “making it up as he goes along”. Sir Keir said thePrime Minister’s own MPs have “run out of patience”, following criticism fromTory backbenchers which saw one describe events over the summer recess as a“mega-disaster from one day to the next”.
The Westminster Leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Ian Blackford has disputed claims made in the media that he leaked the location of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's camping holiday in Wester Ross over the summer recess, accusing the UK government of "manufacturing false briefings in order to attack an opposition politician." Report by Connerv.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government has 'lurched from crisis to crisis' following a series of u-turns by ministers, and accused the government of wasting valuable time during the summer recess instead of preparing for a possible winter coronavirus outbreak. Report by Connerv.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his decision not to meet Covid-19 bereaved families, after agreeing to the meeting last week, due to a legal dispute between the family group and the government. In response to criticism on the matter, Mr Johnson accused opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer of scoring points and sowing division. Report by Connerv.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that he is concerned over reports that some ofthe city's residents have been told they would only be able to receiveCovid-19 test if they travelled to the Isle of Wight or..
