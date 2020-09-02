Global  
 

Starmer and Johnson argue over Covid-19 testing

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest.

During PMQs he told the Commons: “Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can’t get one."


Keir Starmer

Test and Trace 'on verge of collapse', Keir Starmer warns

 The Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", Sir Keir Starmer has warned. . The Labour leader said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson..
WorldNews
Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse" [Video]

Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was "not good governance". The criticism comes as new daily Covid-19 test figures hit their highest point since May and a lack of laboratory processing infrastructure saw people struggling to access testing slots across the country. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published
Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong" [Video]

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Labour accuse government of 'serial incompetence' [Video]

Labour accuse government of 'serial incompetence'

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the government of "serial incompetence", highlighting 12 U-turns on policy relating to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Labour leader also expressed concern over the test, trace and isolate system which he argued was vital to progress against the disease. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

Coronavirus disease 2019

COVID-19: Delhi Airport's Air Suvidha portal receives 45288 applications seeking exemption from institutional quarantine

 he portal, launched on August 8, 2020, is a medium for passengers to address issues related to exemption from institutional quarantine and submitting..
DNA

South Australia becomes first state in the country to ban single-use plastics

 The South Australian parliament has passed laws banning single-use plastics but the measures will be delayed until next year because of COVID-19.
SBS
‘Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis’: WHO Chief [Video]

‘Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis’: WHO Chief

Health Ministers from member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region participated in a session to discuss measures to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. The 73rd Regional Committee Session of WHO South-East Asia from September 9-10 was held virtually via video conferencing. While addressing the session WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all countries on equitable basis. He added that the WHO is committed to supporting all countries to reopen their societies. India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also attended the session via video conference. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:32Published

Labour Party (UK)

Grenfell recommendations will be implemented, says Robert Jenrick

 But the Labour leader accuses the government of a "dereliction of duty" over the Fire Safety Bill.
BBC News
Labour: Austerity has ‘hindered ability to take on Covid’ [Video]

Labour: Austerity has ‘hindered ability to take on Covid’

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says “years of austerity” have “hindered our ability to take on Covid” in poorer areas. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published

Prime Minister's Questions

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along' [Video]

Starmer accuses Johnson of 'making it up as he goes along'

At the first PMQs since July, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said BorisJohnson is “tin eared” and “making it up as he goes along”. Sir Keir said thePrime Minister’s own MPs have “run out of patience”, following criticism fromTory backbenchers which saw one describe events over the summer recess as a“mega-disaster from one day to the next”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
PMQs: Blackford refutes allegations in PM holiday leak row [Video]

PMQs: Blackford refutes allegations in PM holiday leak row

The Westminster Leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Ian Blackford has disputed claims made in the media that he leaked the location of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's camping holiday in Wester Ross over the summer recess, accusing the UK government of "manufacturing false briefings in order to attack an opposition politician." Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:12Published
PMQs: Government have "lurched from crisis to crisis" [Video]

PMQs: Government have "lurched from crisis to crisis"

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government has 'lurched from crisis to crisis' following a series of u-turns by ministers, and accused the government of wasting valuable time during the summer recess instead of preparing for a possible winter coronavirus outbreak. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
PMQs: PM refused to meet bereaved due to legal issue [Video]

PMQs: PM refused to meet bereaved due to legal issue

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his decision not to meet Covid-19 bereaved families, after agreeing to the meeting last week, due to a legal dispute between the family group and the government. In response to criticism on the matter, Mr Johnson accused opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer of scoring points and sowing division. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:15Published

Sadiq Khan concerned by Government's testing programme [Video]

Sadiq Khan concerned by Government's testing programme

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that he is concerned over reports that some ofthe city's residents have been told they would only be able to receiveCovid-19 test if they travelled to the Isle of Wight or..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, wife and two young daughters test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told his Instagram followers that he, his wife and his young daughters tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 00:52Published
Dwayne Johnson and his family all test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Dwayne Johnson and his family all test positive for COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he and every member of his immediate family are on the road to recovery following positive COVID-19 tests.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published