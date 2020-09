Milwaukee police: 2 killed in 2-car crash on Keefe Ave. Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:17s - Published 5 minutes ago Milwaukee police: 2 killed in 2-car crash on Keefe Ave. The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that killed two people on the city's north side Tuesday night. 0

MILWAUKEE POLICE AREINVESTIGATING A DEADLY CRASHTHAT OCCURED ON THE CITY'SNORTH SIDE.POLICE SAY TWOPASSENGERS WERE KILLED WHENTHE CAR THEY WERE RIDING INBLEW A STOP SIGN.OUR RYANJENKINS IS LIVE NEAR 48TH ANDKEEFE WITH DETAILS.RYAN?THIS IS IN THE INTERSECTIONWHERE POLICE SAY A CAR RAN ASTOP SIGN .... AND CRASHEDINTO ANOTHER VEHICLE.THE CRASHKILLING TWO MEN.IT HAPPENED HERE JUST BEFORETHIRTY LAST NIGHT.NEWINFORMATION THIS MORNING ISTHAT POLICE SAY A 23-YEAR-OLDPASSENGER AND A 22-YEAR-OLDPASSENGER, WHO WERE BOTHRIDING IN THE CAR THAT BLEWTHE STOP SIGN, WERE BOTHPRONONCED DEAD AT THE SCENEAND THAT THE DRIVER OF THE CAR-- WAS ARRESTED.POLICE ALSOSAY THAT THE PEOPLE WHO WEREIN THE OTHER CAR THAT WASSTRUCK .... WERE ABLE TOREMAIN ON SCENE AND COOPERATEWITH THE ONGOING INVESTIGAITON.NOW, POLICE ARE ASKING ANYONEWHO MAY HAVE SEETHIS CRASH,OR WHO MAY HAVE INFORMATION,TO CONTACT THEM.REPORTING INMILWAUKEE, RYAN JENKINS, TMJ4NEWS.