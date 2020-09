On the brink of collapse, restaurants desperate for more federal help Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:51s - Published 6 minutes ago On the brink of collapse, restaurants desperate for more federal help The clock is ticking for restaurants across the country that are starving for cash and desperate for another round of aid from the federal government, as an estimated 16,000 restaurants have already closed since the COVID-19 outbreak began. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this