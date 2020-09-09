Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Update: AstraZeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Hold

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Coronavirus Update: AstraZeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Hold
Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca shares slide after its coronavirus vaccine trial is put on hold due to suspected adverse reaction

AstraZeneca shares dropped Wednesday morning, continuing a slide on Tuesday, after its coronavirus...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •SBS


AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine On Hold After Oxford Trial Participant Falls Mysteriously Ill

AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine On Hold After Oxford Trial Participant Falls Mysteriously Ill AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate research has been put on hold after one of its...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •SBS



Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Clinical Trials of Oxford's #Covishield Will Continue in India, Says… https://t.co/WzXpVcbE5N 2 hours ago

mahmood_saberi

sabs #AstraZeneca puts a pause on #coronavirus trials after participants fall ill... #vaccine ABC News (@abcnews) Twee… https://t.co/iE6eBYtzkO 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News [Video]

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published
AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News [Video]

AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News

With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback. Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
Trial For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Put On Hold [Video]

Trial For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Put On Hold

The Phase III trial vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and being tested in Chicago, among other places, is being paused after someone had a serious side effect.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:25Published