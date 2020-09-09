Coronavirus Update: AstraZeneca Puts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Hold

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate research has been put on hold after one of its...



Related videos from verified sources Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News



Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:34 Published 4 hours ago AstraZeneca pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant falls ill|Oneindia News



With all hopes pinned on a vaccine against the raging Coronavirus to bring respite, The Oxford vaccine trial faces a setback. Final clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:21 Published 6 hours ago Trial For Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Put On Hold



The Phase III trial vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and being tested in Chicago, among other places, is being paused after someone had a serious side effect. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:25 Published 9 hours ago