Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

North Korea Mobilises Thousands After Typhoon Damage

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:11s - Published
North Korea Mobilises Thousands After Typhoon Damage

North Korea Mobilises Thousands After Typhoon Damage

North Korea has mobilised thousands of workers from its capital Pyongyang to help the nation’s countryside regions recently struck by a powerful typhoon.

After surveying the damage, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un wrote an open letter to members of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, urging them to volunteer in the recovery effort.

About 12,000 people answered his call, attending a ceremony outside the Kumsusan Palace in the capital, where the bodies of past leaders Kim Il Sung and Kimg Jong Il are kept.

The communist country is reeling from three typhoons and a storm in just a month, on top of a self-imposed international lockdown against Covid-19.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

What does "denuclearization" mean for North Korea?

 On "The Takeout" Gen. Michael Hayden explains what Kim Jung Un is hoping to get out his planned summit with President Trump in June, and what could happen if..
CBS News

A North Korea expert expresses skepticism about the Trump-Kim summit

 This week on "The Takeout," Major Garrett discusses the potential U.S.-North Korea summit with Sue Mi Terry from the Center for Strategic and International..
CBS News

Preview: "The Takeout" on Trump's second meeting with Kim Jong Un

 Former top CIA analyst Jung Pak joins CBS News' Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to discuss the prospect of denuclearization in North Korea.
CBS News

Sen. Joni Ernst disagrees with Trump's praise of Kim Jong Un

 This week on "The Takeout," CBS News' Major Garrett interviews Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. Ernst talked about how she disagrees with the president's praise..
CBS News

Pyongyang Pyongyang Capital of North Korea

Kim Jong-Un Surveys Damage in Typhoon-Hit Area [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Surveys Damage in Typhoon-Hit Area

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited areas struck by a typhoon and called for 12,000 workers from the capital Pyongyang to join in the recovery efforts. North Korean state-run TV showed footage of Kim and other officials surveying the damage in a rural and coastal area in South Hamgyong province. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said that "the conditions of the overall coastline of our country are poor and sea dikes were not properly built.” State media did not report any injuries or deaths, but the country’s main newspaper said that local officials will be “gravely punished” for failing to evacuate residents. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published
UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices [Video]

UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices

According to a confidential UN report, North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons program and several countries believe it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles." Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:01Published

Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

Woodward book: Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his uncle

 President Donald Trump's comments about the threat from the novel coronavirus attracted widespread attention after excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward's book..
New Zealand Herald

Bob Woodward book takeaways: Trump admits 'playing' down COVID threat, secret nuclear program, Kim Jong Un letters

 Bob Woodward's new book about President Trump includes a jarring admission from Trump that he was 'playing' down the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Workers' Party of Korea Workers' Party of Korea North Korea’s ruling political party


Kumsusan Palace of the Sun Kumsusan Palace of the Sun mausoleum


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down”

 The Washington Post has published excerpts of interviews between veteran journalist Bob Woodward and President Trump — conducted in preparation for Woodward's..
CBS News
Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy [Video]

Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has challenged his government counterpart Matt Hancock on the government’s coronavirus policy for school year groups. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

No more temperature checks? CDC changing COVID-19 screenings for international air passengers

 Starting Sept. 14, the US will replace its current system of temperature and symptom checks with one that focuses on where travelers have been.
USATODAY.com

India supported us by sending essential medicines during Covid-19 crisis: French defence minister

 "Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of Covid-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential..
IndiaTimes
'France sent medical equipment to India for COVID patients in intensive care': French Defence Minister [Video]

'France sent medical equipment to India for COVID patients in intensive care': French Defence Minister

While addressing at the joint press briefing on Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly said, "I am delighted to be in India today for this important event. It marks a step forward in the strategic partnership of our countries which dates back to 1998." "Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of COVID-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential medicines. On our side, we recently sent to India medical equipment for patients in intensive care," she added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office [Video]

Michel Barnier departs London’s EU liaison office

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by reporters as he departed the European Parliament’s Liaison Office in London on Thursday. Mr Barnier is in the UK capital for post-Brexit trade talks. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% [Video]

Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%

Facebook's ad revenue will continue to increase this year. The growth will come, despite the more brands pulling ad campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Companies are temporary pulling the campaigns only temporarily, in response to the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Business Insider reports that net US digital ad revenues at Facebook will increase by 4.9% this year to $31.43 billion. That's about $4.82 billion less than eMarketer predicted in early March.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:28Published
Schoolchildren injured in Winchester bus crash [Video]

Schoolchildren injured in Winchester bus crash

Fifteen children have been injured after a double-decker bus collided with a railway bridge in Winchester on Thursday morning. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:58Published
Shadow Foreign Secretary on Internal Market Bill [Video]

Shadow Foreign Secretary on Internal Market Bill

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says the “threats” that the government has made to renege on elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act are “extremely short-sighted and self-defeating”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published

Kim Il-sung Kim Il-sung Founder and first leader of North Korea

Related news from verified sources

N. Korea's Kim orders thousands to help typhoon recovery

N. Korea's Kim orders thousands to help typhoon recovery Seoul (AFP) Sept 6, 2020 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered 12,000 elite members of his...
Terra Daily - Published

Nearly 60 bridges, 2,000 houses wrecked by typhoon in North Korea

Nearly 60 bridges, 2,000 houses wrecked by typhoon in North Korea Seoul (AFP) Sept 9, 2020 A typhoon that struck North Korea wrecked nearly 60 bridges and destroyed...
Terra Daily - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Busan resident documents damage after Typhoon Maysak sweeps through South Korea [Video]

Busan resident documents damage after Typhoon Maysak sweeps through South Korea

Footage shows the damaged caused by Typhoon Maysak in Busan, South Korea, today (September 3). South Korea's weather agency said that Maysak brought winds reaching up to 140 kilometers (87 miles)..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published
Typhoon Maysak hits North Korea [Video]

Typhoon Maysak hits North Korea

Typhoon Maysak hit North Korea overnight and brought heavy rain and floods, the country's state-run broadcaster KRT reported on Thursday (September 3), even as damage from a previous typhoon last week..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:47Published