North Korea Mobilises Thousands After Typhoon Damage

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited areas struck by a typhoon and called for 12,000 workers from the capital Pyongyang to join in the recovery efforts.
North Korean state-run TV showed footage of Kim and other officials surveying the damage in a rural and coastal area in South Hamgyong province.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said that "the conditions of the overall coastline of our country are poor and sea dikes were not properly built.”
State media did not report any injuries or deaths, but the country's main newspaper said that local officials will be "gravely punished" for failing to evacuate residents.
According to a confidential UN report, North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons program and several countries believe it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles." Gloria Tso reports.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has challenged his government counterpart Matt Hancock on the government's coronavirus policy for school year groups.
While addressing at the joint press briefing on Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly said, "I am delighted to be in India today for this important event. It marks a step forward in the strategic partnership of our countries which dates back to 1998." "Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of COVID-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential medicines. On our side, we recently sent to India medical equipment for patients in intensive care," she added.
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by reporters as he departed the European Parliament's Liaison Office in London on Thursday. Mr Barnier is in the UK capital for post-Brexit trade talks.
Facebook's ad revenue will continue to increase this year. The growth will come, despite the more brands pulling ad campaigns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Companies are temporary pulling the campaigns only temporarily, in response to the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Business Insider reports that net US digital ad revenues at Facebook will increase by 4.9% this year to $31.43 billion. That's about $4.82 billion less than eMarketer predicted in early March.
Fifteen children have been injured after a double-decker bus collided with a railway bridge in Winchester on Thursday morning.
Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy says the "threats" that the government has made to renege on elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act are "extremely short-sighted and self-defeating".
Typhoon Maysak hit North Korea overnight and brought heavy rain and floods, the country's state-run broadcaster KRT reported on Thursday (September 3), even as damage from a previous typhoon last week..