Raj RT @AnweshaPandey7: #AnuragKashyap Anurag Kashyap shared his tweet with sushant's manager in which he said that he don't wanna work with Su… 8 minutes ago

Kajol's crazy fan❤️ | Justice for SSR ❤️ RT @BadasssPiyush: PR on work. Remember the name Sonam Kapoor - Ravina Tandon Tapsee Pannu - Priyank Sharma Mrunal Thakur - Kareena Kapoo… 14 minutes ago

Baba Ganes @pragatis28 @pehli_baar @SSRfanforever1 We all know the truth sushant was problematic to work with Anurag Kashyap r… https://t.co/1eocE3EKqI 21 minutes ago

Bsian Anurag Kashyap opens up about working with Sushant Singh Rajput: I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons https://t.co/dP9XdARajI 38 minutes ago

Partho Jajabor Bagchi RT @jajabor1958: @vivekagnihotri ji, this @anuragkashyap72's head isn't only swollen with phoney ideology but arrogance too. High time some… 39 minutes ago

Partho Jajabor Bagchi @vivekagnihotri ji, this @anuragkashyap72's head isn't only swollen with phoney ideology but arrogance too. High ti… https://t.co/o9xw27BvCl 41 minutes ago