Walmart announces launch of on-demand drone delivery pilot in North Carolina. Video Credit: USA Today Tech (Domestic) - Duration: 00:28s - Published 7 minutes ago Walmart announces launch of on-demand drone delivery pilot in North Carolina. The pilot focuses on delivering select grocery and household items using Flytrex’s automated drones. 0

