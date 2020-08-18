Madame Tussauds have removed One Direction waxworks
Madame Tussauds has removed One Direction's waxworks from the London attraction after seven years.
Beat 102 103 Broken-hearted 💔 #OneDirection
https://t.co/6dNX8VLUlH https://t.co/Tr1oK3olCE 13 hours ago
VIP Magazine The iconic wax museum released a statement on Twitter saying they have decided to “bow out” and remove the five pie… https://t.co/RW3WbDeO2o 14 hours ago
KISS 95-7 Directioners are upset after Madame Tussauds famous wax museum just revealed they are officially pulling the five f… https://t.co/F8ncTW1hNk 16 hours ago
Sanika ONE DIRECTION’S WAXWORKS HAVE BEEN REMOVED FROM MADAME TUSSAUDS IN LONDON. 17 hours ago
ˏ֞ 𝑠𝘩𝑎𝑦៹ 𐩐・ #𝗣𝗨𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦 RT @watermelnclouds: istg us directioners have had to go through so much from zayn leaving to their statues being removed officially at mad… 1 day ago
#HeartbreakWeather Day 1732 with the boys on break.
Liam did a livestream on QJAM & posted on IG story. Alternative video of Midnight… https://t.co/hlbvmthczD 2 days ago
𝐣𝐨 WHY DO THEY HAVE TO REMOVE THAT
https://t.co/UWfQyZK1J5 2 days ago
Bia não Bea🦋🎗️ RT @CoucouTpwk: Madame Tussauds Museum removed One Direction's wax statue in London 😔 does anyone have a photo with the figures? https://t.… 2 days ago
One Direction waxworks removed from London's Madame Tussauds after seven yearsOne Direction's waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds in London - four years after the group went on hiatus.
Unheard One Direction demo leaked onlineA previously unheard One Direction demo featuring only the vocals of Harry Styles has surfaced online.
Liam Payne struggles to remember One Direction lyricsLiam Payne finds it tough to "remember" One Direction's lyrics.