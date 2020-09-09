Global  
 

Oscars set out new diversity standards for Best Picture accolade

The Oscars have set out a five-year plan to diversify the movies nominated for the Best Picture accolade.


Oscars Set New Inclusion and Diversity Standards for Best Picture Eligibility

Oscars Set New Inclusion and Diversity Standards for Best Picture Eligibility Films hoping to compete for Oscars in the Best Picture category will in the future need to meet a...
Best picture race to get a shake-up in 2024: Academy announces new diversity and inclusion standards

To become anointed best picture by the Academy Awards, films submitted for the category will have to...
Film Academy Unveils New Inclusion Standards For Oscars Best Picture Nominees [Video]

Film Academy Unveils New Inclusion Standards For Oscars Best Picture Nominees

As the film academy continues to work to diversify its ranks, new eligibility requirements and inclusion standards for were announced Tuesday for future Best Picture nominees.

