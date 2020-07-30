Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest. During PMQs he told the Commons: “Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can’t get one."
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was "not good governance". The criticism comes as new daily Covid-19 test figures hit their highest point since May and a lack of laboratory processing infrastructure saw people struggling to access testing slots across the country. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government’s proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: “This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport SelectCommittee, said “lessons really need to be learned” about using trains in badweather. Speaking after the minute’s silence at London’s Waterloo Station, hetold the PA news agency: “We have looked, over my five years, at rail safety,and I’m very conscious that we have one of the safest railways in Europe. "ButI’m also of the view that we mustn’t rest on our laurels, and there’s alwaysmore that can be done. “I think lessons really need to be learned about usingthe trains when the weather just isn’t suitable."
Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very realpossibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women innear-identical circumstances. The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the49-year-old’s claims his accusers were lying, instead believing victims whogave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial. Elphicke, a formerlawyer who admitted lying to police, his wife and party bosses when theallegations were first put to him, was MP for Dover between 2010 and 2019.Judge Mrs Justice Whipple released Elphicke on bail to be sentenced inSeptember.
