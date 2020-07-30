Global  
 

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.


Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Starmer and Johnson argue over Covid-19 testing [Video]

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest. During PMQs he told the Commons: “Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can’t get one."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

Test and Trace 'on verge of collapse', Keir Starmer warns

 The Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", Sir Keir Starmer has warned. . The Labour leader said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson..
WorldNews
Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse" [Video]

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was "not good governance". The criticism comes as new daily Covid-19 test figures hit their highest point since May and a lack of laboratory processing infrastructure saw people struggling to access testing slots across the country. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published
Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong" [Video]

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

PM challenged on proposed changes to Brexit deal [Video]

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government’s proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: “This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published

Johnson faces Tory backlash over Brexit deal changes

 Boris Johnson is facing a growing Tory backlash over controversial plans to override key elements of his Brexit deal with Brussels, in breach of international..
WorldNews

Hillingdon Hospital Trust 'must improve' infection control

 Hillingdon Hospital's NHS Trust runs services in Boris Johnson's west London constituency.
BBC News

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

UK tells Rishi Sunak now is not the time to raise taxes

 London — Investors, economists and legislators in Britain’s ruling Conservative Party are sending Rishi Sunak a simple message: now is not the time for major..
WorldNews

The Question Concerning Covid-19 And Technology

 Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon At a time of health crisis one would expect to see an open global scholarly, multi disciplinary debate among..
WorldNews
Transport Committee chairman says 'lessons really need to be learned' from Stonehaven crash [Video]

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport SelectCommittee, said “lessons really need to be learned” about using trains in badweather. Speaking after the minute’s silence at London’s Waterloo Station, hetold the PA news agency: “We have looked, over my five years, at rail safety,and I’m very conscious that we have one of the safest railways in Europe. "ButI’m also of the view that we mustn’t rest on our laurels, and there’s alwaysmore that can be done. “I think lessons really need to be learned about usingthe trains when the weather just isn’t suitable."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke guilty of sexual assaults on women [Video]

Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very realpossibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women innear-identical circumstances. The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the49-year-old’s claims his accusers were lying, instead believing victims whogave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial. Elphicke, a formerlawyer who admitted lying to police, his wife and party bosses when theallegations were first put to him, was MP for Dover between 2010 and 2019.Judge Mrs Justice Whipple released Elphicke on bail to be sentenced inSeptember.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published
Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks [Video]

Johnson said the country would “prosper mightily” even if Britain had “a trading arrangement with the EU like Australia’s”.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:24Published
UK to EU: do Brexit deal soon, or we 'move on' [Video]

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the EU he's prepared to walk away from Brexit talks if there's no free trade deal by mid-October. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published