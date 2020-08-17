MT New Diamond fire incident: 'One dead, one missing, informs DG Coast Guard

The Director General of the Indian Coast Guard, K Natarajan informed that there is one loss of life as of now.

Unfortunately, one other person is still missing due to fire incident at Motor Tank (MT) New Diamond vessel.

"The ship was carrying 23 crew including the master, 19 Philippines crew and 4 Greek people were there.

When the blast took place, one of the oiler was in the engine room, when the explosion took place there is a good amount of smoke that got engulfed as a result of it probably he would have got trapped and lost the focus, so one person is still missing.

The second individual was in the cabin and he got injured because the explosion and that is only one loss of life as of now." "The entire cargo of crude is still intact which we hope to salvage," said K Natarajan.

Coast guard is preparing for the second phase of operation for the pollution took place because of the incident.