Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo

Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo

Newcastle United unveil new signings Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, who bothjoin from relegated AFC Bournemouth


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

A.F.C. Bournemouth A.F.C. Bournemouth Association football club in England

Newcastle's £20m bid for Wilson accepted as Villa withdraw offer

 Newcastle United have a £20m bid accepted for Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson - as Aston Villa withdraw their offer.
BBC News
New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure [Video]

New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure

New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation. Long-serving manager Howe left bymutual consent on Saturday, August 1 after failing to prolong the south coastclub’s top-flight stay to a sixth season. Tindall worked as assistant to Howefor more than 11 years in two spells with the Cherries, either side of a21-month stint at Burnley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Liverpool are looking to add Greece left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and Waleswinger David Brooks while Bournemouth's Josh King is attracting attention allover Europe in the latest Premier League transfer rumours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation [Video]

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Callum Wilson (footballer, born 1992) English association football player

Callum Wilson: Newcastle sign England striker from Bournemouth

 Newcastle sign England striker Callum Wilson for about £20m from Bournemouth on a four-year-deal.
BBC News

Callum Wilson: Striker set to join Newcastle from Bournemouth in £20m deal

 Newcastle United have a £20m bid accepted for Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson - as Aston Villa withdraw their offer.
BBC News

Newcastle United F.C. Newcastle United F.C. Association football club

Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report [Video]

Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report

Saudi Arabia-backed group withdraws Newcastle United bid: Report

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Ryan Fraser Ryan Fraser Scottish footballer


Tweets about this