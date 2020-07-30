Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo

New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation. Long-serving manager Howe left bymutual consent on Saturday, August 1 after failing to prolong the south coastclub’s top-flight stay to a sixth season. Tindall worked as assistant to Howefor more than 11 years in two spells with the Cherries, either side of a21-month stint at Burnley.
Liverpool are looking to add Greece left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and Waleswinger David Brooks while Bournemouth's Josh King is attracting attention allover Europe in the latest Premier League transfer rumours.
Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.
