Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo

New Bournemouth boss 'surprised' by Eddie Howe's departure



New Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall admits he was surprised by the departure ofpredecessor Eddie Howe and has assurances the club will not conduct a “firesale” following Premier League relegation. Long-serving manager Howe left bymutual consent on Saturday, August 1 after failing to prolong the south coastclub’s top-flight stay to a sixth season. Tindall worked as assistant to Howefor more than 11 years in two spells with the Cherries, either side of a21-month stint at Burnley.

