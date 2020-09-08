'Notice given by BMC is illegal': Kangana's lawyer on demolition drive

Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devendra Fadnavis reacted over the action taken against bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by BMC. He said, "If it's an action against all illegal activities then it's understandable, but selective action shows biased attitude of government." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in suburban's Bandra's Pali Hill.
Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property. Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated after party leader's Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' comments.
Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04Published
The workers of Shree Rajput Karni Sena held protest outside residence of Shiv Sena veteran leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The protest took place in Delhi on September 09. Karni Sena workers also burnt effigy of Shiv Sena MP. They were protesting over Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.