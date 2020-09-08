'Notice given by BMC is illegal': Kangana's lawyer on demolition drive

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai.

As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office.

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive.

While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 09, the lawyer of Kangana Ranaut, Rizwan Siddiqui said, "The notice given is illegal and they entered the premises illegally.

There was no work underway at the premises."