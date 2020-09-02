Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UP records 6,711 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, 76.09% recovery rate: ACS Health

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
UP records 6,711 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, 76.09% recovery rate: ACS Health

UP records 6,711 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, 76.09% recovery rate: ACS Health

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad on September 09 informed that the state has recorded 6,711 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.

The active infection which Uttar Pradesh has recorded is 64,028 till date.

The state has 76.09% of recovery till date.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

5 die while saving calf from well in UP's Gonda [Video]

5 die while saving calf from well in UP's Gonda

At least five people lost their lives while saving a calf, which fell into a well in UP's Gonda. The reason of their deaths is poisonous gas inside the well. Incident took place when a man went inside the well to save a calf, he saved the calf from the well but due to poisonous gas he fell unconscious. When other people went into the well to save him, they also fell unconscious and drowned. Four men from a same family and one person from their neighbouhood died. Police is investigating the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
COVID-19: Maha, AP, Karnataka, UP, TN contribute 62% to active cases, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: Maha, AP, Karnataka, UP, TN contribute 62% to active cases, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during the Health Ministry briefing on September 08 informed about the contribution of states to the COVID-19 statistics. Rajesh Bhushan said, "Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 62% to the total active cases in the country." He further informed that these five states account for 70% of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 infection. Health Ministry Secretary further informed that there are 14 states and Union Territories that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Four more members added to Priyanka Gandhi's advisory council

 Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has appointed four additional members to the advisory council of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party general secretary in-charge..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

India records 78357 new COVID-19 cases, tally zooms past 37 lakh

India's total of COVID-19 climbed over 37 lakh cases on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) with 78,357...
Zee News - Published

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 15,765 new cases, recovery rate at 72.32 percent

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 15,765 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall coronavirus cases in...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 recovery rate in Nepal increases [Video]

COVID-19 recovery rate in Nepal increases

Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has increased significantly in past 7 days, Ministry of Health and Population of Nepal claimed on Tuesday. In last 24 hours, a total of 2,287 corona virus infected..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sep. 9 [Video]

Coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sep. 9

State Health Officials are reporting fewer than 140 new cases of coronavirus. This is the first time the number has been this low - since June 14.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence [Video]

England to limit gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence

At least 2,460 new infections were reported on Tuesday - a sharp rise from levels of around 1,000 per day in August.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published