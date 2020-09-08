US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 | Oneindia News

Global  
 

United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian and member of a right-wing populist party in the country.

He also reportedly praised the US president for the withdrawal of large number of American troops from the Middle east.

However, this is not the first time that Tybring-Gjedde has backed a peace prize for Trump.


