Oregon sky turns apocalyptic red by raging wildfires Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:24s - Published 4 minutes ago Oregon sky turns apocalyptic red by raging wildfires Wildfires in Santiam Canyon, Oregon, have turned the sky hellish red in surrounding areas. Footage from the town of Salem shows the terrifying scene on Tuesday evening (September 8). Fire crews have issued a level three evacuation order for everyone from Lyons-Mehama through Idanha, including Mill City and Detroit. 0

