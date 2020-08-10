Dow Movers: WBA, MSFT

Global  
 

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:02s - Published
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%.

Year to date, Microsoft registers a 31.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.4%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 39.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.9%, and Apple, trading up 2.5% on the day.




