Dow Movers: WBA, MSFT
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.7%.
Year to date, Microsoft registers a 31.9% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.4%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 39.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 0.9%, and Apple, trading up 2.5% on the day.
