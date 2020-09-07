Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government’s proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: “This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.
The vice president of the European Commission has reassured citizens that the rollout of a future coronavirus vaccine will be fair and well organised, and admitted the frustration felt within the EU executive at the chaos in healthcare at the beginning of the pandemic.View on euronews
