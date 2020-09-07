Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union .

Italy to reveal how it'll spend €209bn of EU coronavirus recovery cash Increasing the employment rate and boosting the green economy are among the main priorities.

EC's Schinas promises 'affordable and equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine The vice president of the European Commission has reassured citizens that the rollout of a future coronavirus vaccine will be fair and well organised, and admitted the frustration felt within the EU executive at the chaos in healthcare at the beginning of the pandemic.

Brexit briefing: 113 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.

Boris Johnson is facing a growing Tory backlash over controversial plans to override key elements of his Brexit deal with Brussels, in breach of international..

PM challenged on proposed changes to Brexit deal SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government's proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: "This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law".

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.

SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row The SNP's Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a liar as the pair clashed overthe Government's plan to revisit the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

