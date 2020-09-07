Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some parts of the divorce treaty it signed with the European Union.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row [Video]

SNP's Ian Blackford calls PM a liar in Commons row

The SNP's Ian Blackford calls Boris Johnson a liar as the pair clashed overthe Government's plan to revisit the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:08Published
Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic [Video]

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
PM challenged on proposed changes to Brexit deal [Video]

PM challenged on proposed changes to Brexit deal

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has challenged Boris Johnson on the government’s proposed overriding of elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act. Mr Blackford said: “This legislation breaks international law, but it also breaks domestic law”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published

Johnson faces Tory backlash over Brexit deal changes

 Boris Johnson is facing a growing Tory backlash over controversial plans to override key elements of his Brexit deal with Brussels, in breach of international..
WorldNews

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published
Brexit briefing: 113 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 113 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Italy to reveal how it will spend €209bn of EU coronavirus recovery cash [Video]

Italy to reveal how it will spend €209bn of EU coronavirus recovery cash

Increasing the employment rate and boosting the green economy are among the main priorities.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:08Published
EC's Schinas promises 'affordable and equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

EC's Schinas promises 'affordable and equitable' access to COVID-19 vaccine

The vice president of the European Commission has reassured citizens that the rollout of a future coronavirus vaccine will be fair and well organised, and admitted the frustration felt within the EU executive at the chaos in healthcare at the beginning of the pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 17:05Published
Italy to reveal how it'll spend €209bn of EU coronavirus recovery cash [Video]

Italy to reveal how it'll spend €209bn of EU coronavirus recovery cash

Increasing the employment rate and boosting the green economy are among the main priorities.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU

UK seeks to ‘clarify’ Brexit divorce deal, angers EU LONDON: Britain said on Monday it was seeking to “clarify” key parts of its EU divorce deal just...
WorldNews - Published

UK government warned not to renege on Brexit deal

UK government warned not to renege on Brexit deal London (CNN)The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has warned that the UK must abide by the terms...
WorldNews - Published

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sets Brexit trade negotiations deadline

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that if the U.K. and the EU cannot reach a Brexit trade...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ministers arrive for cabinet ahead of Brexit talks [Video]

Ministers arrive for cabinet ahead of Brexit talks

Ministers have arrived to Downing Street to attend the weekly cabinet meeting as the latest round of Brexit negotiations get underway and the government prepare a new bill which could see amendments..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:48Published
What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations? [Video]

What is the latest disruption to hit the Brexit trade negotiations?

The Brexit process has been thrown into fresh turmoil by reports of Governmentmoves to bring in new laws which would override parts of the WithdrawalAgreement from the EU. Here we look at the big..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks [Video]

Boris Johnson says no deal Brexit 'good outcome' for UK ahead of EU talks

Johnson said the country would “prosper mightily” even if Britain had “a trading arrangement with the EU like Australia’s”.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:24Published