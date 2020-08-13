Ozzy Osbourne says he felt 'serenity' before trying to kill wife Sharon Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Ozzy Osbourne says he felt 'serenity' before trying to kill wife Sharon Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne felt "serenity" before he tried to kill his wife Sharon Osbourne while under the influence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend