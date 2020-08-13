Global  
 

Ozzy Osbourne says he felt 'serenity' before trying to kill wife Sharon

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Ozzy Osbourne says he felt 'serenity' before trying to kill wife Sharon

Ozzy Osbourne says he felt 'serenity' before trying to kill wife Sharon

Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne felt "serenity" before he tried to kill his wife Sharon Osbourne while under the influence.


Ozzy Osbourne felt 'serenity' before trying to kill wife Sharon


