Belarus opposition politician Maxim Znak was detained on Wednesday by masked men wearing plain clothes, supporters said, as authorities extended a systematic campaign to round up the leaders of a month-long mass protest movement.



"All of this is very painful and even tragic for me, but it doesn't mean that I'm giving up," Lukashenko told Russian media on Tuesday.

