Idaho Foodbank holding virtual back to school telethon
The Idaho Foodbank has come up with a fun and informational way to help local families in need.
Idaho News 6 Idaho Foodbank holding virtual back to school telethon https://t.co/aLHtSaWLDu https://t.co/VZAPF4AZ91 17 hours ago
Twin Falls Virtual Schoolhouse full, district offering a second remote learning optionThe district says they need to get an idea of how many people are interested so they know how many teachers to designate to the program.
Safely back to school: Boise School District postpones announcement on reopening plans due to technical difficultiesAs Boise School District prepares to announce reopening plans, a student share his experience.
Safely back to school: As Boise School District prepares to announce reopening plans, mother and son share concernsAs Boise School District prepares to announce reopening plans, a student and his mother share their concerns.