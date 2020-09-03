Tesla Stock Rallies 10%

On Wednesday, Tesla shares rallied as much as 10%.

The rally added about $32 billion in market value to the company.

Other tech stocks like Apple, Amazon were also in the green after the Nasdaq tumbled a record 10% in three trading days.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk's Tesla saw its stock price plunge 21%, erasing $82 billion from its market capitalization.

Business Insider reports that Tesla completed a $5 billion share sale and a five-for-one stock split last week.

It wasn't added to the S&P 500 as widely expected, and a key shareholder cut its stake.