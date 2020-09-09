Mumbaikars protest against BMC, detained by police

After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, some residents came in support of the 'Queen' star and protested against BMC.

They raised their voices against the illegal demolition of Kangana's office.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive.

Earlier, in the day, Kangana landed in Mumbai.