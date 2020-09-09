Mumbaikars protest against BMC, detained by police

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, some residents came in support of the 'Queen' star and protested against BMC.

They raised their voices against the illegal demolition of Kangana's office.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive.

Earlier, in the day, Kangana landed in Mumbai.


Daily Punch: Kangana Ranaut’s Office In Bandra Demolished By BMC

Actress Kangana Ranaut fulfilled her promise to the Maharashtra government and returned to Mumbai today amidst tight Y category security. But while she traveled the BMC officials made a big move and demolished her Bandra office on Wednesday morning. On the other hand, after actress Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest and bail rejection yesterday she was moved to the Byculla jail today where will remain in custody till 22 September. For more updates watch Daily Punch.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:27Published
'Notice given by BMC is illegal': Kangana's lawyer on demolition drive [Video]

'Notice given by BMC is illegal': Kangana's lawyer on demolition drive

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office. Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive. While speaking to media in Mumbai on September 09, the lawyer of Kangana Ranaut, Rizwan Siddiqui said, "The notice given is illegal and they entered the premises illegally. There was no work underway at the premises."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published

Undue importance being given to Kangana Ranaut's remarks: Sharad Pawar

 Undue importance is being attached to the statements made by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday without naming her.
IndiaTimes

