Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease

Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease

Amy Schumer diagnosed with Lyme disease

The Trainwreck actress opened up about the tick-borne illness on Instagram on Tuesday, telling followers she has "maybe had it for years".


Amy Schumer reveals she has Lyme disease: 'I have maybe had it for years'

 Amy Schumer revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis on Instagram Tuesday by way of a childhood picture with her "first ever fishing pole."
