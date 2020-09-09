Ashland Fire in Oregon

Global  
 

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
A wildfire in Southern Oregon shut down highways and forced drivers to turn their cars around on Tuesday (9/8).

The grass fire is also forcing evacuations.


