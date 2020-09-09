|
|
|
Ashland Fire in Oregon
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Ashland Fire in Oregon
A wildfire in Southern Oregon shut down highways and forced drivers to turn their cars around on Tuesday (9/8).
The grass fire is also forcing evacuations.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
WEB EXTRA: Ashland Fire in Oregon
A wildfire in Southern Oregon shut down highways and forced drivers to turn their cars around on Tuesday (9/8). The grass fire is also forcing evacuations.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:51Published
|
Plane dumps retardant on fire near Medford, Oregon
Footage shows a plane dumping fire retardant on the fires spreading through Oregon on Tuesday evening (September 8).
Resident Alberto Enriquez, who recorded the video in Medford, said: ''This is a..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:15Published
|
Ashland, Oregon fire grows to 1,000 acres
A fire in Ashland, Oregon has burned an estimated 1,000 acres in northern Jackson County on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:48Published
|