Milwaukee Bucks announce new boutique hotel in Deer District Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:34s - Published 4 minutes ago Milwaukee Bucks announce new boutique hotel in Deer District The Milwaukee Bucks have announced a new building development. On Wednesday, they announced a new boutique hotel will be built in the Deer District. 0

