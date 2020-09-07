'If the Lakers play like this again, Rockets won't win another game' — Shannon Sharpe celebrates LA's Gm3 win | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

The Houston Rockets jumped out to a 64-61 halftime lead last night, but in the second half the Los Angeles Lakers put the defensive clamps down, allowing Houston to score only 38 behind LeBron James' 4 blocks.

LeBron also had a game-high 36 points in the Lakers win.

Anthony Davis chipped in with 26, but it was Rajon Rondo though who scored 21 off the bench including 12 in the 4th that was the final push LA needed.

James Harden finished with 33 and Russell Westbrook added 30 in the losing effort.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers taking a 2-1 lead.


