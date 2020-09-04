Global  
 

India-China tensions: India fully prepared, will retaliate say sources | Oneindia News

India will retaliate if its defences on heights are breached say govt sources; Delhi govt junks need for prescription for Covid test; Kangana warns Uddhav Thackeray, uses 'tu' to address him; Sharad Pawar says BMC action on Ranaut creates doubts; Rhea Chakraborty to spend night at jail, bail plea to be heard tomorrow; Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize & more news #Headlines #KanganaRanaut #NobelPeacePrize


These are the ITBP personnel who are undergoing fitness checkups before being deployed at forward locations at a time when India and china tensions are at their peak. India has increased its troop..

India records more than 80,000 Covid-19 cases on a 2nd day in a row; China Defence Minister seeks time to meet Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of SCO after fresh tensions between India-China at the LAC;..

While, India & China have engaged in military and diplomatic talks for months, but now, in the backdrop of the recent skirmish at Pangong Tso, the Chinese Defence Minister has sought a meeting with..

