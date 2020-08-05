R. Kelly denied bail following prison attack

R. Kelly's New Bail Attempt Denied



On Tuesday, R. Kelly's appeal to be released on bail ahead of his trial was denied by an appeals court. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals' decision said Kelly presents a potential danger to the community and he is a flight risk. R. Kelly's attorneys asked for his release from federal custody before the panel of three judges Friday morning. According to CNN, they argued that the singer has been unable to prepare for his upcoming trial for nearly six months.

