R. Kelly denied bail following prison attack

R.

Kelly was denied bail by a federal appeals court in New York City on Tuesday after being attacked by a fellow inmate behind bars.


On Tuesday, R. Kelly's appeal to be released on bail ahead of his trial was denied by an appeals court. The Second Circuit Court of Appeals' decision said Kelly presents a potential danger to the community and he is a flight risk. R. Kelly's attorneys asked for his release from federal custody before the panel of three judges Friday morning. According to CNN, they argued that the singer has been unable to prepare for his upcoming trial for nearly six months.

 The 2nd Circuit said prosecutors had proven Kelly is a flight risk and a danger to the community.
 R. Kelly got put in a really bad spot by guards at the Chicago prison where he's locked up, and then they ignored his concerns of being in danger before he got..
