Rhea Chakraborty moves Mumbai court again, bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai.
This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail.
After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning.
NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption.
The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor.
Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail.
Rhea’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant.
Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.
Actress Kangana Ranaut fulfilled her promise to the Maharashtra government and returned to Mumbai today amidst tight Y category security. But while she traveled the BMC officials made a big move and demolished her Bandra office on Wednesday morning. On the other hand, after actress Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest and bail rejection yesterday she was moved to the Byculla jail today where will remain in custody till 22 September. For more updates watch Daily Punch.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:27Published
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was brought to Byculla Jail by Narcotics Control Bureau officials on September 09. She was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on September 8. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to actor's death. Her bail plea got rejected and she was sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Kangana Ranaut is now on her way to Mumbai amid a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana was seen offering her prayers at a temple before heading to Mumbai. The actor, who has been extremely critical of the Mumbai police recently, also tweeted to say that Maharashtra government & their goons are attempting to demolish her office. Mumbai's civic body BMC had yesterday served notice to Kangana Ranaut for alleged illegal constructions at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills. The actor has alleged that she is being targeted for taking on the Shiv Sena over the probe into Sushant death case and the drug angle. Kangana’s lawyer also released a statement saying that the notice sent by the BMC was bad-in-law and a bid to intimidate the actor. Kangana has been granted Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, after the actor requested the centre to provide her security as she has no faith in the Mumbai police. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11Published
Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s bail was rejected by the District Magistrate on Tuesday. Rhea was arrested by NCB in alleged drug case linked to Sushant’s death. Rhea was sent to judicial custody till Sept 22 after 3 days of consecutive questioning. NCB claimed that Chakraborty used to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB had earlier arrested Rhea’s brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager and Samuel Miranda. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said CBI & ED are also probing Sushant’s death. He said, “I don’t have to say anything about the background of this story. Already, three agencies are working in their own ways to probe the matter. ED is looking into it, NCB & CBI looking into this. Let them do their work.” Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:49Published
The DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "Three agencies are probing the matter. Let them do their job. Findings of NCB came to the fore, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested, and there was a furore in the country. ED and CBI are still probing, findings will come and they will be alarming. I think Sushant will get justice." Recently, Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the drug angle related to Sushant's death.
After Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials carried out demolition drive at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai, some residents came in support of the 'Queen' star and protested against BMC. They raised their voices against the illegal demolition of Kangana's office. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive. Earlier, in the day, Kangana landed in Mumbai.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 40 people near Byculla railway station in Mumbai on August 05. Two local trains got stuck between Masjid and Byculla railway stations due to water on tracks here. On the other side, rain water had entered JJ Hospital in the evening due to incessant rainfall. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it was later cleared and currently, there is no water accumulation.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Mumbai on Wednesday, disrupting normal life. Neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of also saw heavy showers. Rains also lashed Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra. Severe waterlogging was witnessed on several roads and low-lying areas. Local train services were affected due to waterlogging on rail tracks. Trees fell due to gusty winds and damaged vehicles. Water entered the state-run J J Hospital in the Byculla area as the rain continued to pound through the day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked the Mumbai municipal corporation to stay on high alert in the view of more rain forecast for Thursday. Teams of NDRF have been stationed at many places to deal with any eventualities. Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. CM Thackeray has also asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. He took stock of situation and asked BMC to coordinate with police, railway authorities and NDRF. Thackeray directed authorities to monitor situation arising out of disruption of uprooting of trees, waterlogging.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Wealth manager UBS did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 Presidential race. According to Business Insider, investors favor US President Donald Trump to support the economy. They also favor presidential nominee Joe Biden to manage COVID-19 effectively. A majority of wealthy investors said Biden would get their vote, while business owners said they would prefer a Trump reelection.
Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..