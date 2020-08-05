Rhea Chakraborty moves Mumbai court again, bail plea to be heard tomorrow

Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in drug-related case linked to her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death, moved a bail plea before a sessions court in Mumbai.

This is Rhea's second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court on Tuesday refused to grant her bail.

After her arrest on Tuesday, Rhea was taken for a medical check-up and Covid-19 test, following which she spent the night at NCB's office in south Mumbai and was shifted to Byculla jail on Wednesday morning.

NCB has claimed in the remand application that Rhea used to procure drugs for Sushant's consumption.

The agency has also claimed that Rhea used to manage finances for drug procurement along with the late actor.

Officials at NCB had said that they will not be seeking Rhea Chakraborty's custody but will oppose if she seeks bail.

Rhea’s arrest comes days after NCB arrested her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and his house help Dipesh Sawant.

Rhea, the late actor's girlfriend and her family is also being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement directorate in connection with the Sushant Rajput death case.