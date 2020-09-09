Tiffany's Sink 11% After Louis-Vuitton Calls Off Takeover

On Wednesday, Tiffany slid as much as 11%.

The drop came after luxury conglomerate LVMH canceled plans to buy the jeweler for $16.2 billion.

On Wednesday, the Louis Vuitton parent said the deal's contract set a November 24 deadline The French government and Tiffany's request to delay the deal led to LVMH pulling out.

Tiffany responded soon after, saying in a press release it filed a lawsuit to keep the acquisition on track.

Tiffany also alleged LVMH sought to leverage US social justice protests and the coronavirus pandemic to "avoid paying the agreed price for Tiffany shares."