Weezin The Juice With Pauly Shore; All The X Boxes Are Coming | Digital Trends Live 9.9.20

On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by comedian and actor Pauly Shore to discuss crashing at the 'Guest House'; John Velasco rounds up the best smart doorbells; It's Wednesday, so it's time for another TBD with Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh talking reunions; In the news: Microsoft announced that the X Box Series X and S are coming Nov.

10; You can turn your Amazon Echo devices into phone...if you're an AT&T subscriber; Apple sets next week as a new product launch but the iPhone 12 isn't guaranteed; and military robot dogs are coming.