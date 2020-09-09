Opposition lawyers Maxim Znak and Ilya Salei reportedly detained in Belarus

"This ‘inauguration’ directly contradicts the will of large parts of the Belarusian population [...] and serves to only further deepen the political crisis in Belarus," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep BorrellView on euronews
Dramatic footage shows an unidentified driver speeding through a police checkpoint in Minsk, Belarus.
Dozens of officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle as they begin to beat the windows with batons, before pulling one person from the car.
The driver managed to escape, speeding off against the normal flow of traffic.
According to local media, the driver was later arrested.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in to his sixth term in office after weeks of huge demonstrations against the authoritarian leader's reelection, which the opposition claims was rigged. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
