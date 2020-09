Fauci Would Like To See Universal Wearing of Masks Veuer - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Fauci Would Like To See Universal Wearing of Masks Dr. Fauci tells Gayle King not seeing masks on everyone is “frustrating.” Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more. 0

