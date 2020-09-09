Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ryan Shazier Announces Official Retirement From Football

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Ryan Shazier Announces Official Retirement From Football

Ryan Shazier Announces Official Retirement From Football

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is announcing his retirement from football and the NFL.

Katie Johnston reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier announces retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his retirement on Wednesday, nearly three years...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Ryan Shazier Announces Official Retirement From Football https://t.co/UuVUfxUx29 45 minutes ago

BucknutsFan

Ohio St. Buckeye Fan Per 24/7: Watch: Ryan Shazier announces his official retirement from NFL https://t.co/xm54w4x2rG 54 minutes ago

GriffinStrom3

Griffin Strom RT @OSUatRivals: "Football may have been taken away from me, but everything it gave me is still here inside." Looking back on the career o… 58 minutes ago

OSUatRivals

BuckeyeGrove "Football may have been taken away from me, but everything it gave me is still here inside." Looking back on the c… https://t.co/GHZOVsIZT6 58 minutes ago

MMichalojko

MacKenzie Michalojko RT @nbc4i: Ryan Shazier announces official retirement from football https://t.co/Go6lVAm3IV 1 hour ago

PSDnews

ProSportsDaily Ryan Shazier Announces Official Retirement From Football #HereWeGo #PittsburghSteelers #Pittsburgh #Steelers #NFL… https://t.co/LqSbNEXxE6 1 hour ago

nbc4i

NBC4 Columbus Ryan Shazier announces official retirement from football https://t.co/Go6lVAm3IV 1 hour ago

Bucknuts247

Bucknuts Former #OhioState linebacker @RyanShazier posts a heartfelt video announcing his official retirement from the NFL… https://t.co/q9ukNZ9elJ 2 hours ago