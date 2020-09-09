Ryan Shazier Announces Official Retirement From Football
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier is announcing his retirement from football and the NFL.
Katie Johnston reports.
Verdant Square Network PA Ryan Shazier Announces Official Retirement From Football https://t.co/UuVUfxUx29 45 minutes ago
Ohio St. Buckeye Fan Per 24/7: Watch: Ryan Shazier announces his official retirement from NFL https://t.co/xm54w4x2rG 54 minutes ago
Griffin Strom RT @OSUatRivals: "Football may have been taken away from me, but everything it gave me is still here inside."
Looking back on the career o… 58 minutes ago
BuckeyeGrove "Football may have been taken away from me, but everything it gave me is still here inside."
Looking back on the c… https://t.co/GHZOVsIZT6 58 minutes ago
MacKenzie Michalojko RT @nbc4i: Ryan Shazier announces official retirement from football https://t.co/Go6lVAm3IV 1 hour ago
ProSportsDaily Ryan Shazier Announces Official Retirement From Football #HereWeGo #PittsburghSteelers #Pittsburgh #Steelers #NFL… https://t.co/LqSbNEXxE6 1 hour ago
NBC4 Columbus Ryan Shazier announces official retirement from football https://t.co/Go6lVAm3IV 1 hour ago
Bucknuts Former #OhioState linebacker @RyanShazier posts a heartfelt video announcing his official retirement from the NFL… https://t.co/q9ukNZ9elJ 2 hours ago