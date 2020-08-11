The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles

Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment.

The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds.

The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which is good for generating 300 miles of range in 20 minutes.

