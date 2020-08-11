Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles

Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Duration: 07:49s - Published
The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles

The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles

Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment.

The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds.

The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which is good for generating 300 miles of range in 20 minutes.

Learn more at Autoblog.com


You Might Like


Tweets about this

donbitcoins

🌳 DonBitcoins 🍄 RT @GerberKawasaki: Lucid Motors launch today. A high end EV with lots of potential. Definitely worth watching as it has tesla roots. $tsla… 2 minutes ago

quwuestion

q @milk_tea_moon yes, please! I would recommend you to check out Shinreigari some day because it's borderline superna… https://t.co/s51oDke9go 5 minutes ago

heliophilelily

lily ⏛ RT @chanheecom: chanhee said he raised his hand during his part in lucid dream not to get the camera to focus on him but during rehearsal w… 20 minutes ago

TheLucidAir

Lucid Air Space RT @TheLucidAir: Applaud Lucid for a daring clean design that serves great interior space and exterior proportions when every other company… 24 minutes ago

sholafinsta

sholaa RT @AYCOMEDIAN: So they practice social distancing in Big Brother's House?This LAYCON is not KIDDing with his ICONic moves.Everything here… 29 minutes ago

daveoneillsf

Dave O - writer of wrongs #cautioncontainsopinions @Ibishblog @stucknLAwzmbies @MaxBoot There’s no question he’s showing his age but as you say he’s lucid and capable… https://t.co/OUL0yzMTn4 33 minutes ago

Ibishblog

Hussein Ibish @daveoneillsf @stucknLAwzmbies @MaxBoot As he showed in the last debate with Sanders, he can also speak extemporane… https://t.co/6EDXsZkkkj 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce Has Tesla Guts; Android Seismometer Network | Digital Trends Live 8.11.20 [Video]

Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce Has Tesla Guts; Android Seismometer Network | Digital Trends Live 8.11.20

On Digital Trends Live today: TCL just released its new 6-series and 5-series TVs and Caleb Denison is here to tell us about them; Shift EV out of Albany, Oregon just updated Johnny Cash's Rolls Royce..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished